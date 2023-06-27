World Cup 2023 Venues: ODI World Cup will be played in these 10 cities of India, see full list

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 List Of 10 Venues: The ICC has decided to take place in India on Tuesday (June 27). ODI World Cup 2023 Officially announced the schedule of This Mahakumbh of cricket, which lasts for 46 days, will start from 5 October. The first match will be played between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. While the final match will be played on 19 November. During this, a total of 48 matches of the tournament will be organized in 10 cities of India. This is happening for the first time in history, when India will host the Cricket World Cup entirely. Earlier, India always played the role of hosting jointly.

World Cup will start on October 5

The ODI World Cup 2023 will begin with a match between defending champions England and New Zealand. This match between the two teams will be played on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Host India will start its campaign in the tournament with a match against Australia. After this, the grand finale of this mega event will be played between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad on 15 October. On November 19, the final match of ODI World Cup 2023 will also be played in Ahmedabad itself.

Proud moment for India! Hosting the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup for the fourth time is an incredible honour. With 12 cities as the backdrop, we’ll showcase our rich diversity and world-class cricketing infrastructure. Get ready for an unforgettable tournament! #CWC2023 @ICC @BCCI pic.twitter.com/76VFuuvpcK

— Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 27, 2023



ODI World Cup matches will be played in these 10 cities of India

Apart from Ahmedabad, ODI World Cup matches will be organized in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Lucknow, Dharamshala, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad in India. Apart from this, two more grounds will also be a part. Actually, warm-up matches will be played for the World Cup from 29 September. Teams warm-up matches will be played till 3 October. These matches will be played in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram. However, some warm-up matches will also be played in Hyderabad.

ODI World Cup will be played in Robin format

This time a total of 10 teams are participating in the ODI World Cup. Out of this, 8 teams have directly qualified for the main tournament. While 2 qualifiers will qualify after playing the match. All the teams will play a total of 9 league matches under the round robin format. After this, the top-4 teams in the points table will confirm their place in the semi-finals. The semi-final matches of the ODI World Cup 2023 will be organized in the stadiums of Kolkata and Mumbai.

World Cup 2023 matches will be organized in the stadium of these 10 cities

Ahmedabad – Narendra Modi Stadium

Bengaluru – M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

Chennai – MA Chidambaram Stadium

Delhi – Arun Jaitley Stadium

Dharamshala – Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium

Lucknow – Ekana Cricket Stadium

Hyderabad – Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium

Pune – Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium

Kolkata – Eden Gardens

Mumbai – Wankhede Stadium

