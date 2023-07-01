World Cup 2023: West Indies captain Shai Hope furious over being out of the World Cup, made a big allegation on the players

West Indies captain of Shai Hope After being knocked out of the race to qualify for the ODI World Cup to be held in India on Saturday, BCCI questioned the attitude and preparation of its players. Two-time winners West Indies will not be a part of the 50-over World Cup for the first time in 48 years, which started in 1975. The Caribbean team was knocked out of the race to qualify for the World Cup after their seven-wicket defeat to Scotland in the Super Six match on Saturday. He performed disappointingly with both bat and ball.

The captain made a big allegation on the players

Hope told the broadcaster after West Indies’ exit, ‘To be honest, I can’t point my finger at just one thing. We definitely disappointed ourselves in the tournament. He said, ‘It is really a matter of attitude. We didn’t give our 100 per cent every time, we did it only in bits and pieces. I think it is a matter of fielding attitude, catches are missed, bad fielding happens but it is a part of the game.

Can’t expect a good team without preparation

Hope said, ‘It starts from the foundation, preparations should have been better on our own land. We cannot expect a good team by coming here without preparation. You cannot expect that this team will suddenly become good after waking up in the morning. Hope has done well with the bat in the tournament, scoring 132 against Nepal. He said, ‘We definitely need to see about starting our innings. We knew it would be challenging. The toss is always important but we needed to find a way to deal with it initially.

would like to get back to winning ways

West Indies have two more matches left but their result will not matter. But the captain-wicket-keeper said that the team will try to do better in the remaining matches. He said, ‘We have two more matches left and we need to find a way to return to winning ways. There is talent in the team, but we need to perform consistently.

