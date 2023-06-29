World Cup 2023: Why is India not playing the first match despite being the host? The big reason came to the fore

India In ICC ODI World Cup 2023: happening in india this year ODI World Cup The schedule has been revealed. This Mahakumbh of cricket will start on 5th October and the final match will be played on 19th November. Team India Will start their campaign against five-time world champions Australia on 8 October. However, the fans expected that the Indian team, being the hosts, would play the opening match, but it did not happen. In such a situation, questions are arising in the minds of the people that despite being the host, why is the Indian team not playing the first match of the World Cup 2023?

Why is India not playing the first match?

The first match of the World Cup 2023 will be played between defending champions England and runners-up New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. If we look at the history of the World Cup, it is not necessary that the host team plays the first match. There have been many such occasions when the host country has not got the first match. Even the defending champion teams have not got the first match on some occasions. This is the reason that there is no rule or set pattern for the selection of teams for the opening match.

This has already happened with Pakistan and Australia

Many times in World Cup history, it was seen that the host country did not play the opening match. This has happened earlier with Pakistan and Australia as well. Pakistan’s team won the World Cup in the year 1992, but in 1996, Pakistan did not play the inaugural match. The same happened after Australia won the 2015 World Cup title. Let us tell you that this will be the third time when England and New Zealand will clash in the opening match of the ODI World Cup.

India will come down to end 10 years of drought

Significantly, India won the World Cup title in the year 2011 by defeating Sri Lanka. Since then, India has not been able to get its hands on the World Cup trophy. India reached the semi-finals in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, but missed the entry in the title match. The Indian team won its last ICC title in 2013. Then India won the Champions Trophy under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, would like to end the drought of 10 years of ICC title.

India’s complete schedule in World Cup 2023



October 8 – India vs Australia, Chennai October 11 – India vs Afghanistan, Delhi October 15 – India vs Pakistan, Ahmedabad October 19 – India vs Bangladesh, Pune October 22 – India vs New Zealand, Dharamsala October 29 – India vs England, Lucknow November 2 – India vs Qualifier 2 Mumbai 5 November – India vs South Africa, Kolkata 11 November – India vs Qualifier 1, Bengaluru

Note- All matches will start at 2 pm Indian time.