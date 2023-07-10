World Cup 2023: Zaka Ashraf will demand Pakistan’s matches to be held at a neutral venue in the ICC meeting

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Zaka Ashraf, the acting president of the ICC, will take part in his country’s ODIs at the ICC meetings to be held in Durban this week. world Cup There will be a demand to hold the matches at neutral venues. Pakistan’s Inter-Provincial Sports Coordination Minister Ehsan Mazri gave this information. Mazri said, ‘Zaka Ashraf will raise the issue that when the Indian team cannot tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup, then why should Pakistan’s World Cup matches be held at neutral venues.’

Asia Cup will be on hybrid model

India has refused to play its Asia Cup matches in Pakistan due to strained relations between the two countries. After months of speculation about the continental tournament, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced that the tournament would be played on the basis of a hybrid model with four matches being played in Pakistan and nine matches being played in Sri Lanka. The Asia Cup will be played from 31 August to 17 September.

Pakistan turns on hybrid model of Asia cup 2023, PCB chief and sports minister allude to playing at home

Pakistan will demand from ICC

The PCB, however, recently told the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that their national team’s participation in the World Cup would depend on government approval. Mazri also claimed that other members of the special committee constituted by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif also believe that a tough stand should be taken on India not visiting Pakistan.

Minister refused the team’s visit to India

He said, “If India cannot send its team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, then I want our World Cup matches to be held at a neutral venue.” If according to the Indian board, they have a problem with the security in Pakistan, then we can also raise questions about the security situation in India.