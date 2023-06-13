World Cup Draft Schedule: Indian team to start campaign against Australia on October 8

New Delhi, June 13 (Hindustan Times). According to the draft schedule of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), India will begin their ODI World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. A week later, the Indian team will face arch-rivals Pakistan in Ahmedabad.

The BCCI has shared the draft schedule with the ICC, which will be sent to the participating nations for feedback before the final schedule is released early next week. As per the initial draft, the tournament will begin with a match between defending champions England and New Zealand on October 5 in Ahmedabad. Ahmedabad will also host the final on 19 November. The venues for the semi-finals, which are likely to be played on November 15 and 16, are yet to be decided.

Hosts India, who last won the ODI World Cup at home in 2011, will play their league stage matches in nine cities including Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru. Meanwhile, Pakistan will play its league matches in five cities.

Pakistan will play two teams from the qualifiers in Hyderabad on October 6 and 12 and then play Australia in Bengaluru on October 20. After this, Afghanistan will play on 23 October in Chennai, South Africa on 27 October and Bangladesh on 31 October in Kolkata. The Pakistani team will then take on New Zealand in Bengaluru on November 5 and England in Kolkata on November 12. A total of 10 teams will participate in the tournament. Eight of these teams have already been decided, while two other teams will qualify through qualifiers.