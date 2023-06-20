World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Zimbabwe beat Netherlands, Nepal beat USA

Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe on Tuesday celebrated their cricket with a brilliant performance from world Cup Recorded a six-wicket win over the Netherlands in the Group A qualifiers. After getting the first four wickets, Sikandar played an entertaining inning of 102 not out off 54 balls. This is the fastest century ever by a Zimbabwean player in ODIs. Netherlands scored 315 for six wickets thanks to Vikramjit Singh’s 88, captain Scott Edwards’ 83 and Max O’Dowd’s 59.

Sikandar Raza took four wickets

Saqib Zulfikar played an innings of 34 runs in the end for the Netherlands at the Harare Sports Club. Sikandar Raza did wonders with the ball and took four wickets for 55 runs in his 10 overs. When Zimbabwe came down to chase the target of 316 runs, it was seen in a lot of rhythm. Sean Williams scored 91 off 58 balls after openers Craig Ervine and Joylord Gumby contributed 50 and 40 respectively.

Sikandar Raza scored 102 runs

Sikandar Raza later took command of the batting and scored an unbeaten 102 off 54 balls. He hit six fours and eight sixes in his innings. He hit Sharij Ahmed for three consecutive sixes. I just wanted to be there,” said the 37-year-old Pakistan-born all-rounder, who sealed the win with 55 balls to spare. The stage was already set, I just wanted to be polite and respect every ball.

Nepal beat America

In the second match of Group A, Nepal defeated United States of America by 6 wickets. USA batting first scored 207 runs with the help of 100 not out from Karachi-born wicketkeeper Shayan Jahangir. Jahangir helped the American team recover after being reduced to 18 for four. Sushant Modani scored 42 and Gajanand Singh scored 26 runs. For Nepal, Karan Khatri Chhetri and Gulsan Jha took seven wickets each.

Bhim Sharkey made 77 not out

Later, Bhim Sharkey scored an unbeaten 77, while Kushal Bhurtel and Dipendra Singh Airey scored 39 each as Nepal comfortably won by scoring 211 runs for four wickets with 42 balls to spare. It was the second loss for the Americans after losing to the West Indies in their opening game. Explain that only two of the 10 teams participating in the three-week long qualifiers will enter the World Cup to be played in India in October and November.