World Cup Qualifiers: Sri Lanka won the final match, crushed Netherlands by 128 runs

Dilshan Madushanka (3 wickets for 18 runs) and Mahish Teekshana Sri Lanka on Saturday registered their 10th consecutive win in this format by defeating Netherlands by a huge margin of 128 runs in the final of the ODI World Cup Qualifier on the basis of excellent bowling (four wickets for 31 runs). Both these teams have already qualified for the 50-over World Cup to be held in India from October 5 to November 19 this year.

Sri Lanka scored 233 runs

With this win, Sri Lanka will take part in the tournament as Qualifier 1 and Netherlands as Qualifier 2 in the World Cup. After being invited to bat first, the Sri Lankan team was dismissed for 233 runs in 47.5 overs. Chasing the target, the entire innings of Netherlands was reduced to 105 runs in 23.3 overs. For Sri Lanka, Sahan Arachige scored the highest 57 runs in 71 balls.

Sri Lanka’s innings faltered

Among the rest of the Sri Lankan batsmen, Kusal Mendis (43), Charith Aslanka (36), Wanindu Hasaranga (29) could not convert good starts into big innings. During his innings, Arachige laid the foundation for a big score by sharing 72 runs with Mendis for the third wicket and 64 runs for the fourth wicket with Aslanka, but after his dismissal in the 36th over, the team’s innings faltered.

bowlers took the lead

For the Netherlands, Vikramjeet Singh, Logan van Beek, Ryan Kline and Saqib Zulfikar took two wickets each while Aryan Dutt took one wicket. Chasing the target, only Max O’Dowd could face the Sri Lankan bowlers to some extent for the Netherlands. He became the victim of Teekshana after scoring 33 runs. Apart from him, only Van Beek (20 not out) and Vikramjit (13) could score runs in double figures for the team. Apart from man of the match Madushanka and Teekshana, Hasaranga also took two wickets.