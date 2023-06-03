World Cycle Day: There is demand from normal to stylist cycle, this is the business

Bokaro, Ranjit Kumar. Excessive use of vehicles has harmed the environment as well as the health of the people. This is the reason why World Bicycle Day is celebrated every year on June 3 with the aim of motivating people to explain the utility of the bicycle and to use it. If we talk about Bokaro, cycles worth 70 to 75 thousand rupees are sold here every day. In this way, there is a business of 21 to 22 lakh rupees every month and about 2.5 crore rupees annually. At present there are 12 big cycle shops in Bokaro, while around a dozen small shops are running. Due to the rising cost of cycles and the changing nature, many shopkeepers have moved away from the cycle market. Although bicycle is liked by every class. A laborer needs a normal cycle, while the elite need a stylist cycle. For some people cycling is part of the exercise. Many people can be seen riding cycles in the morning and evening. Due to this the health of the people is improving. The environment is also being protected.

There are many benefits of cycling. Along with being healthy, the environment can be protected by this. The body of a person above 30 years of age consumes about 2000 calories. In such a situation, up to 900 calories can be reduced by other physical activities including cycling. Cycling for one hour daily can burn up to 300 calories. Cycling should be done daily for 30 to 60 minutes. According to WHO, do physical activities for two and a half hours a week. This should include exercise, running, walking, cycling etc. – Dr. Ananya Prasad, General Physician

Sector 6 shopkeeper Janardan Singh said that most of the time he rides a bicycle. It has given me a healthy life. Every morning I travel 10 kilometers by bicycle. Now it has become part of the exercise. I also encourage children to ride cycles. Cycling is essential for a healthy body. Dr. Manoj Srivastava, Dr. Shahnawaz Anwar, Rajesh Kumar, Gupteshwar Singh, members of the group who cycle about 10 to 15 kilometers daily, told that cycling is beneficial for health. Along with this, the environment is also being protected. People have to take a pledge to reduce the use of vehicles. Use bicycle especially for small works. Uday Kumar, the bicycle seller of Chaas, told that a bicycle with gear equipped with features has come in the market. Earlier people used to have only normal cycles. On which career used to be. It was easy to carry luggage on it and to seat a person if needed. Many times three people used to ride on cycles. After the year 1990, there was an increase in the sale of cycles, but after the Corona period, the demand started decreasing. Uday Kumar of Bihar Cycle, Chas told that cycles ranging from 4 thousand to 35 thousand are available. Most of the people demand a cycle worth five thousand. Due to financial problems, people are buying less cycles. Everyday 50 to 55 people inquire. Many people tell the problem of obesity and leg pain as the reason for buying a bicycle. Take the cycle accordingly. The purpose behind buying a bicycle is to improve health.

Benefits of cycling: Keeps the heart healthy, keeps weight under control, reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes, strengthens muscles and bones, reduces the risk of cancer, helps prevent arthritis, reduces stress .

World Cycle Day – After independence in 1947, bicycle became an essential part of the traffic system in India for several decades. Especially from 1960 to 1990, most of the families in India had a bicycle. It was the most powerful and economical means of personal transport. Celebrating World Bicycle Day was started in the year 2018. In April 2018, the United Nations General Assembly decided to celebrate World Bicycle Day and for this the day of June 3 was fixed. After this, this day was celebrated for the first time on June 3, 2018. When the United Nations General Assembly announced to celebrate Bicycle Day on June 3, all the countries supported it. A campaign was launched regarding this, which was supported by more than 56 countries. On this day, cycle races are organized at many places.

According to The Energy and Research Institute, the number of cyclists in rural areas has increased from 43 percent to 46 percent in the last decade. At the same time, in urban areas this number has come down from 46 percent to 42 percent. The main reason is said to be unsafe for bicycle riding. Due to the ever-increasing pollution, cycling is being promoted in many countries of the world. Only cycling is allowed in Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands. In India, cycle lanes have been constructed in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Chandigarh. Asia’s longest cycle highway has also been built in UP. Its length is more than 207 kilometers.

