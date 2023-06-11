World Day Against Child Labor 2023: Child Labor Prohibition Day today, know the theme and importance of this time

World Day Against Child Labor 2023: World Child Labor Prohibition Day is celebrated every year on 12 June by the member countries of the United Nations to raise awareness about the need to end the curse like child labor. The day is celebrated to encourage individuals, government and non-governmental organizations to take strong action against child labor and eliminate it completely. It is also called World Day Against Child Labour. Let us know about it in detail.

History of World Child Labor Prohibition Day

In 1973, the International Labor Union focused public attention on the minimum age at its 138th conference, which aimed to raise the minimum age of employment for member countries and eliminate child labor. After 29 years, in the year 2002, the International Labor Organization (ILO) put the issue of stopping child labor on the world stage. In the year 2002, a law was unanimously passed by all the countries, under which it was declared a crime to get children below the age of 14 years. At present there are about 187 member countries of this labor union. Considering the control of child labor as a national issue, the International Labor Union hopes that more countries will join this campaign in the coming days.

Theme of World Child Labor Prohibition Day 2023

This year the theme of World Child Labor Prohibition Day is “Social Justice for All, End Child Labour!” (Social Justice for All, End Child Labour!).

Child Labor Prohibition and Regulation Act in the Constitution of India

The problem of child labor has been prevalent in India for decades. The Government of India has taken steps to end the problem of child labour. Article 23 of the Indian Constitution prohibits the employment of children in hazardous industries. The Central Government of India passed the Child Labor Prohibition and Regulation Act in 1986. According to this act, Child Labor Technical Advisory Committee was appointed. As per the recommendation of this committee, employment of children in hazardous industries is prohibited. In 1987, the National Child Labor Policy was formulated.