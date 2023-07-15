World Emoji Day 2023: Where did everyone’s favorite face come from, know the interesting story

World Emoji Day 2023: At present, every person spends more and more time online. If you want to talk to someone, now the pattern of communication has also changed. Not a long talk, just a short reaction tells everything what you want to say. And all this has become easier due to the entry of emoji in the world of chatting.

17 July World Emoji Day

emoji There are small digital icons or images that are used in electronic communication to express feelings, ideas.emoji WhatsApp originated in Japan in the late 1990s but has since become widely popular and integrated into various digital platforms and messaging apps. Emoji cover a wide range of emotions and concepts, including smiley faces, sad faces, animals, foods, weather conditions, activities and more.

There are thousands of emoji available in the world of emoji, representing different aspects of human life and communication, and they add visual and expressive elements to text-based conversations, helping to convey emotion and context that could otherwise be lost in plain text. Expressing can be challenging. Emoji are not only a fun and creative way to communicate, but have also become a universal language that transcends linguistic barriers. The power of emoji is that they enable people from different cultures and backgrounds to more easily understand and connect with each other in the digital world. As emoji continue to evolve, they remain an important and enduring aspect of digital communication, enriching our conversations and making them more engaging.

July 17 is World Emoji Day. Know what the emoji says.

A smiling face with an open mouth and smiling eyes – indicates happiness or friendly behavior.

Smiling face with heart-eyes – expresses admiration, love or infatuation.

Crying face- represents a feeling of sadness, despair and emotion.

A face with tears of joy is used to express laughter, humor or amusement.

A smiling face with smiling eyes shows a mild, contented or relieved expression.

This face expresses joy or excitement related to delicious food.

A smiling face with sunglasses reflects a feeling of coolness, confidence or carelessness.

Unhappy face shows mild annoyance, dissatisfaction.

Thinking face. Shows the sense of thought.

A smiling face may indicate self-satisfaction, sarcasm, or a hidden agenda.

A sleeping face may indicate sleepiness, fatigue, or a desire for rest.

Smiling face with hearts tells deep affection, love.

A face crying out of fear shows a feeling of intense fear, shock or surprise.

A smiling face with a heart and a hug can represent love, affection or a desire to hug someone.

The folded hand expresses prayer, gratitude or a request for help.

emoji There is a new style of expression. Where words are silent and expressions speak through pictures. Because of its popularity, in August 2013, the word emoji was also added to the Oxford Dictionary. face with tears of joy world’s most popular emoji Is. The biggest thing is that whether it is a village or a city, a child or an elderly, everyone is using emoji to express their feelings. That is, the craze of emoji is raising everyone’s head.

