World Environment Day 2023: Learn how to save the future of the earth with environmental science on World Environment Day

June 5: World Environment Day SpecialWorld Environment Day is being celebrated all over the world on 5th of June. This time the theme of Environment Day is ‘Beating Plastic Pollution’. Plastic pollution remains a big challenge in front of the whole world. Due to issues like climate change and pollution, the field of environmental science is growing at a faster pace than ever before. If you want to contribute to environmental protection, then you can make it your field of work…

A wide range of careers exist in environmental science. This career involves many tasks related to research, monitoring and controlling our atmospheric, terrestrial and aquatic environment. If you love nature and want to contribute in preserving the earth’s environment, then this subject can make a perfect career path for you.

what is environmental science

Environmental science is basically made up of ecology, physics, chemistry, biology, soil science, geology, atmospheric science and geography. But, along with the study of these subjects, environmental science also includes an attempt to find solutions to problems related to the environment.

courses that will pave the way

Environmental science is generally taught as an MSc program. That’s why after graduation from science, you can move forward by choosing it as a subject. You can do MSc in Environmental Science from here- Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi. Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun. Bombay Natural History Society, Mumbai. Apart from this, Delhi University offers MA/MSc in Environmental Studies and Jawaharlal Nehru University offers MSc, MPhil and PhD in Environmental Science. PhD in Environmental Planning from School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi and PhD in Environmental Engineering from Center for Pollution Control and Biowaste Energy, Puducherry University. IP University conducts MSc in Environmental Management/ Biodiversity and Conservation/ Natural Resource Management course in Delhi.

there are opportunities to advance

Most of the students studying environmental science choose to move forward as scientists or researchers. You can also start a career as a Research Assistant or Assistant Professor. Apart from this, one can also work as environmental biologist, environmental consultant, hydrologist, environmental journalist etc. Non-governmental organizations or international organizations working in the field of environmental science can work with the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and the Inter-Governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Job opportunities are available in government departments working for environmental policy, planning and management, Ministry of Environment and Forests, Ministry of Urban Development, Universities, Research Institutes, Department of Water Resources and Agriculture, Refinery Companies, Mines sector.