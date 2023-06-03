-Advertisement-
International

world environment day 2023 short speech essay nibandh report writing slogan in hindi for all class students format here tvi

By Blitz India Desk
world environment day 2023 short speech essay nibandh report writing slogan in hindi for all class students format here tvi
-Advertisement-
-Advertisement-

World Environment Day 2023 Speech, Essay, Article, Nibandh IN Hindi: Like every year, this year also World Environment Day is being celebrated on 5th June. The purpose of whose beginning is to keep our environment clean and pure. It was started in 1972 by the United Nations General Assembly with the United Nations Conference on the Human Environment. For the first time it was celebrated on 5 June 1973 with a special theme. Nature Day is celebrated in more than 100 countries. During this, various types of environmental activities are done. People are made aware about the positive attitude towards nature. Efforts are made to encourage people through essay, speech, quiz, art competition, banner display, seminar, office, street-drama etc. in schools, colleges and other places. As it is known that due to increasing pollution and global warming, the environment is getting purified. So for the coming generation. World Environment Day is the day of resolution to make it friendly. See further speech on World Environment Day, one of the best format of essay..

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.
-Advertisement-

- A word from our sponsors -

-Advertisement-

Most Popular

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved