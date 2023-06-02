World Environment Day: Most impact of climate change on children, health, education, future being affected

Lucknow: The climate crisis is a child rights crisis. Climate change affects the health, education, security and future of children. But simple actions of daily life can make a big difference in it. This information was given by UNICEF’s WASH Specialist Nagendra Pratap Singh in a media workshop organized on the topic of Climate Change’s impact on children.

On an average every person wastes 2.5 liters of water

Nagendra Pratap Singh said that an average global person wastes 2.5 liters of water a day in bathing, washing clothes etc. So if only all the people of Uttar Pradesh save this water daily, we can save 2.20 million cubic meters of water per year. Which can meet the annual requirement of drinking water of almost all the people of Uttar Pradesh.

‘My Life’ campaign will start on World Environment Day, this campaign will inspire environment friendly behavior

Teachers need to focus on ‘learning by doing’

Sharing the efforts of the education department, the UP government and UNICEF, Ritwik Patra, Education Specialist, UNICEF, said that students of Meena Manch and Power Angels had presented a charter of demands on climate to the authorities last year. had shared. He said that there is a need to revise the state education curriculum to include emerging issues in it. Climate change is one of such important issues. Teachers need to focus on ‘learning by doing’.

Children can also be change agents

UNICEF’s Communication Specialist Nipun Gupta said that children are not only victims of climate change, they can also be change agents to emerge from climate change. They can lead the movement and inspire their families and communities to adopt eco-conscious lifestyles. He said that the government is playing a decisive role in making policy commitments towards climate change and Uttar Pradesh, being the largest state, has an important role to play.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0fVSk03Ygc) )world environment day 2023