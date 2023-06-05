World Environment Day: Thinking has to be changed to make India green: Harit Rishi Vijaypal

Meerut, 05 June (Hindustan Times). In the greenest countries of the world, there is no plantation campaign like India. The people there do not go to the forest to cut trees, while in India the forests are being destroyed. To make India green, the thinking of the people has to be changed. Harit Rishi Vijaypal Baghel, who has dedicated his life for environment protection, said these things in a special conversation with Hindusthan Samachar.

Felt the tears of a tree being cut while studying in class five

Vijaypal Baghel, a native of Chandragarhi village of Hathras, popularly known as Green Man and Harit Rishi, has dedicated his entire life in the name of environmental protection and greenery. After western Uttar Pradesh, now Uttarakhand is raising the fire of environmental protection. Vijaypal has defeated his own outfit. In a special conversation with Hindustan News, Vijaypal says that while studying in class five, he felt the tears of a tree being cut and after that he made it his life’s goal to save greenery. His grandfather Dataram Baghel was in the circle of friends of Acharya Shriram Sharma, the founder of the Gayatri Parivar. One day while going with grandfather on his bicycle, he saw three people cutting trees. A liquid like water was coming out of that tree. When asked, grandfather told that the tree is crying because it was cut. The tree is shedding tears due to the pain. On the initiative of Vijaypal, Dada saved that tree from being cut. After this, he took up the task of saving the greenery.

Adopted green suit at the behest of former President Kalam

Vijaypal says that former President APJ Abdul Kalam was very pleased with his work. At the behest of Kalam, he started wearing green clothes. After this he became known as the Green Man. Vijay Pal, who has saved more than 10 lakh trees from being cut so far, participated in UNESCO’s program on environmental protection in America in the year 2000. The then US Vice President Al Ghosn inducted him into the Climate Leaders organization and named him the Green Man of India.

Trees being cut in nature worshiping India

Harit Rishi says that only in India in the whole world trees, water and every part of nature is worshipped, but the irony is that nature is being destroyed in India. Tree plantation campaign is conducted only in India in the world, even after this greenery is disappearing from India. While no tree plantation campaign is conducted in the greenest countries of the world. There no man encroaches on the domain of nature. No trees are cut in the forest area. He told that there is an average of 8000 trees per person in Canada. Whereas in India there are only 28 trees per person on an average. Animals are dying due to cutting of trees.

This matter is also being discussed in G-20

Vijaypal Baghel told that he is also participating in the G-20 conferences being held in India. During this, there is also a discussion about environmental protection. The leaders of all the countries of the world have emphasized on saving the nature from being destroyed. A demand is being raised from the United Nations to celebrate International Tree Day on any one day. This demand has also been raised before the Government of India. Request is being sent to all the countries of the world to declare any one day as International Tree Day.

A child uses up to 35 kg of paper

Greenman points out that a child uses about 35 kg of paper in his entire academic life. A tree is sacrificed to make this paper. Every student should plant a tree on their birthday to save trees. This will make India completely green. Environment protection is being awakened through schools.

need to save trees instead of planting them

World records of tree plantation have been made across the country including Uttar Pradesh, but most of them are destroyed after planting. After planting the plants, no care is taken to keep them alive. Today instead of planting trees, there is a need to save them. Our generation is most responsible for destroying nature.

Rapid efforts are being made in Uttarakhand

To prevent plastic pollution in Char Dham Yatra, on the suggestion of Harit Rishi, the administration there has taken several initiatives. Passengers going to Gangotri and Yamunotri will have to collect a sticker by depositing Rs 50 for carrying plastic bottles, plastic food and drink items. You can get your Rs 50 back by depositing the bottle and sticker in return. The pleasant results of this initiative are coming out. People are bringing back their plastic items and putting them in the dustbin. Need to try it in other places also.