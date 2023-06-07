World Food Safety Day 2023: ‘World Food Safety Day’ is being celebrated today, know its history and importance

World Food Safety Day 2023: According to the World Health Organization (WHO), World Food Safety Day is celebrated globally every year on this day i.e. 7th June. World Food Safety Day aims to transform food systems to provide better health and prevent foodborne illness. The day also provides an opportunity to strengthen efforts to ensure that the food we eat is safe and reduce the burden of foodborne diseases globally.

This year’s theme (Theme for World Food Safety Day 2023)

The World Health Organization sets a theme for this special day every year. The theme for the year 2023 i.e. for the current year is ‘Food standards save lives’. Through this theme people have to understand the importance of the standards set for food. Last year i.e. for the year 2022, this theme was Safe Food Better Health.

World Food Safety Day 2022: Significance

World Food Safety Day on 7 June aims to draw attention to helping prevent, detect and manage foodborne risks, contributing to food security, human health, economic prosperity, agriculture, market access, tourism and sustainable development and to inspire action. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) jointly facilitate the observance of World Food Safety Day in collaboration with member states and other relevant organizations. This international day is an opportunity to strengthen efforts to ensure that the food we eat is safe, to mainstream food safety on the public agenda and reduce the burden of foodborne diseases globally.

History of World Food Safety Day

The United Nations General Assembly decided to celebrate Food Safety Day on 20 December 2018. Since then this day was celebrated as 7th June every year. Actually, the purpose of this day is that people should understand the different aspects of food security and its different benefits. On this day, awareness is spread about food safety. During this, the importance of safe and nutritious foods is explained to the people. Let us tell you that earlier World Food Safety Day was celebrated for the first time on 7 June 2019. After which, it started being celebrated every year.