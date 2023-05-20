World Metrology Day 2023: World Metrology Day is being celebrated today, know what is the importance of measurement in life

World Metrology Day 2023: World Metrology Day is celebrated globally on 20 May every year. On this day, many nations cooperate to create awareness about metrology and its advancement in the related field at the international level. The theme of World Metrology Day 2021 is Measurement for Health. This topic was chosen to create awareness about the important role of measurement in health and thus for the well being of all of us.

World Metrology Day 2023: Theme

Every year a theme is decided for each day. Similarly, the theme of World Metrology Day 2023 is “Metrology in the Digital Age”.

World Metrology Day 2023: HistoryWorld Metrology Day is an annual celebration of the signing of the Meter Convention on 20 May 1875 in Paris, France, by representatives of seventeen countries. The World Metrology Day project is jointly launched by the International Organization of Legal Metrology (OIML) and the Bureau International des Poids et Measures (BIPM).

Why is World Metrology Day special?In various dimensions of measurement ranging from weighing the quantity of milk, determining the purity of gold by carat while buying jewellery, detecting diabetes or blood pressure, measuring chemical emissions in the environment, and measuring the depth of an ocean or the height of a mountain. It is important to have precision. Its role is also very important in the development of machines and technologies.

Main objective of World Metrology Day

