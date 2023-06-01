World Milk Day 2023: World Milk Day today, definitely mix these things in milk, you will get strength

World Milk Day 2023: The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations has adopted June 1 as World Milk Day. The day is celebrated to recognize milk as a global food and to celebrate the dairy industry. The purpose of this day is to provide an opportunity to draw attention to the activities related to the dairy sector. Since 2001, this day has been celebrated every year on 1 June.

Milk is the first diet of human being, the calcium present in it makes our bones and body strong. Be it childhood or youth, we are advised to drink milk regularly to stay healthy and avoid diseases. Not only milk but other things made from it are also very healthy. Learn here how you can prepare milk in different ways and also know its benefits.

banana and milk

Consuming milk and bananas is advised to all those who gain weight. But do you know that there are many other benefits of drinking banana and milk. It is a meat enhancer and gives energy to the body by removing weakness and fatigue after illness. Apart from this, it also makes bones and muscles strong. You can consume it daily by making a shake of banana and milk. People with constipation, high cholesterol and phlegm problems should not consume it.

cardamom milk

Everyone likes the taste of cardamom and adding it to milk makes the milk taste even better. Apart from calcium and iron, many other nutrients are also present in it. Cardamom milk especially children will like it very much because they do not know much about the taste of cardamom and in this way your work will also become easier.

fruit milk

If prepared by mixing fruits in milk, it is considered a nutritious health drink. Make milkshake by mixing fruits in milk and drink it yourself and give it to your children too. With this, you will be able to consume fruits and drink milk as well. Banana, apple, strawberry and mango are used to make fruit milk. You can also add saffron to it for the test.

milk and raisins

By consuming dry grapes and milk, the body gets glucose and vitamins. It is beneficial in bloody piles, burning sensation in the throat and urine, burning sensation and redness in the eyes, weakness of the brain, fever and constipation. Along with this, it is beneficial in problems like body pain, disturbances in the nervous system, leg cramps and nosebleeds.

milk with honey

Honey has almost all the properties, mixing it in milk gives more benefits. Both milk and honey contain vitamins A, B and D and calcium, which are rich in anti-allergic, antifungal, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Drinking this cleanses the blood, increases immunity, cures liver problems and also relieves stress.