World Music Day 2023: World Music Day today, know the purpose and how this special day is celebrated

World Music Day 2023: World Music Day is celebrated every year on 21 June. The day honors the art form of music that connects people across culture, region, language and religion. Music also gives an outlet to various emotions like love, grief, loss and is laxative in nature. On this day, free concerts are organized for all to attend. It is a huge cultural exchange and also brings societies closer.

History of World Music Day

Seeing the extent of French’s craze for music, Music Day was officially announced on June 21, 1982, and slowly now … it is being celebrated all over the world. In France, this music festival is not only celebrated on 21st June, but in many cities it starts a month before. Every day there are new programs, music-release, CD launching, concerts etc. and from 3 days in advance, not only all the auditoriums but even the roads get reserved.

How is World Music Day celebrated?

Music artists from all over the world organize concerts on World Music Day. This festival is no longer limited to European countries. In fact, the day is celebrated by 120 countries including India, Italy, Greece, Russia, Australia, Peru, Brazil, Ecuador, Mexico, Canada, United States, UK, Japan, China and Malaysia. Festivities, parades, fairs, feasts and dance parties are often part and parcel of World Music Day.

Significance of World Music Day

Significance of World Music Day helps to highlight the importance of music around the world. Music fills our life with colors and sounds and it also has a special meaning. It gives us the power of happiness, emotion and personality. Through music we can express our feelings, connect through instruments and sounds and enjoy music together. Thus, World Music Day provides an opportunity to recognize the importance of music and empower people to communicate through music.

Return of the European Forum

The European Forum on Music is returning after a two-year break on World Music Day 2023. The European Forum on Music is about to perform in its 11th edition in Budapest, Hungary with Sustain Music.