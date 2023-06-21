World Music Day: These free music apps will listen to your favorite songs for free

world music day : World Music Day is celebrated every year on 21 June. It was started in the year 1982 by Maurice Fleuret and Jack Long of Paris. Later it started being celebrated in 120 countries of the world. The main purpose of celebrating World Music Day is to honor the people associated with the music world around the world. On this day, events related to songs and music are held all over the world.

On the occasion of World Music Day i.e. World Music Day, we tell you about some such free music apps, where you can listen to your favorite songs. However, premium subscription option is also available for these apps, for which you get songs without any ad break and some other facilities related to it.

Spotify

It is one of the most popular music apps in the world and has millions of songs on it. Songs of many genres and music personalities are available on this app. Here you can also create your personalized playlist. Not only this, many podcasts are also available on this app. You can download it from Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Airtel Wynk

You can also listen to the songs of your choice on this music streaming platform of Airtel. Here you get songs, music albums of different genres. You also get the facility to download your favorite albums and songs for offline listening.

JioSaavn

You can listen to songs of different genres on this music platform of Reliance Jio. Here you get songs, music albums of different genres. There is also a facility to download songs here. You can download this music app from Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

youtube music

YouTube’s music streaming app also plays songs from different singers and genres. This app can be downloaded for free. At the same time, to use this app with all the features, a premium subscription is required.

Amazon Music

You can also listen to your favorite songs on the music platform of e-commerce website Amazon. Apart from this, you can also create your own personalized playlist here. You can also download your favorite songs and listen to them offline.