World Music Day: These teachers of Palamu gave special recognition to music

Saikat Chatterjee, Palamu:

The relation between Palamu and music is very old. Since the time of undivided Bihar, there has been influence of Bihari folk arts in Palamu. Even after being a separate state of Jharkhand, the influence and popularity of Bhojpuri and Magahi remained in the folk songs here. At the time of Sarhul, Karma festival, Jharkhandi folk songs are definitely popular, but its scope and popularity is limited to a special place and a special character.

Apart from all this, an old and rich history of classical music and light music is going on in Palamu. Although its stronghold remained the urban area, but its popularity extended to the villages. Some classical and light music singers of Palamu have taken their individual achievements to the national level as well.

Today, on the occasion of World Music Day, we will discuss about those people who not only practiced music themselves in the urban area of ​​Palamu, but also did spiritual practice in taking it to others. Some people continued to teach music privately, while some institutions were also opened through which the coming generation in Palamu got a chance to connect with music.

He had a special identity among music teachers



There was a time in Palamu when some music teachers used to teach music to children at their homes, while there were some teachers who taught music lessons from house to house. In the initial days, Late Pandit Ramraksha Mishra, Late Vinod Sinha, Late Amjad Ali (Kammu Ustad), Late Lalmohan Pathak, Late Chitta Ranjan Das (Surdas), Late Sardar Guruvachan Singh Ahluwalia, Late Siddheshwar Sen (Kaviraj), etc. are some of the names. He was the one who taught music to his later generation. This was the time when there was no special institute for music education in the city.

Many veteran music teachers remained in the second phase as well



Even in the second phase of music education in Palamu, some such names came up which kept the flame of music shining. Among them, late Pandit Rajaram Mishra, Jyotsna Vishwas, Shyamlal Mishra, Neeraj Sinha, late Ambalika Prasad etc. were music teachers and also used to teach music to children at home. (In this period there were many people who also taught tabla, guitar, harmonium etc.).

At the same time, singers like Kishore Shukla, Anand Mohan Pathak, late Pankaj Sinha, late Neelima Sahay (Thakur), Sharmistha Sinha, Ram – Shyam, etc., not only took Palamu’s name to the top in the field of singing on the strength of their voices, Rather, not in a professional way, but on the basis of personal relations, kept giving music training to many people.

Their sequel i.e. at present Raja Sinha, Suraj Mishra, Ram Kishore Pandey, Shyam Kishore Pandey, Abhishek Mishra, Abhinav Mishra, Rakesh Kumar Singh etc. are some of the names who are doing the work of teaching singing to others along with singing. .

Now it’s time for music schools



Music training at private level gradually took the form of institutes with changing times and many music institutes opened in Medininagar. The oldest institution among these is Deorani Sangeet Mahavidyalaya. The captain of this institute was late Rajaram Mishra, after whose death his son Suraj Mishra is handling it. Most of the music students in Palamu come from this institute.

Under the supervision of musician Ashutosh Pandey, the institution run by his two sons Ram Kishore Pandey and Shyam Kishore Pandey, Sursangam Kala Kendra has emerged as a music education institute. Music training is also being given in Anupam School of Art and Communication run by Anupama Tiwari. Apart from this, there are many small institutes where music education is being given.

Many singers of Palamu got teacher’s job



This time many singers of Palamu have been reinstated as music teachers by the Jharkhand government, which is quite pleasant. Sikandar Kumar, Rakesh Kumar Singh, Anand Kumar Ravi, Rajdeep Ram, Sushant Pathak etc. are prominent among them. In this, Sushant Pathak did not even join the job. While Pankaj Nirala is worth considering.

Music for Peace program will be held on June 24



On June 24, Music for Peace program is being organized by Surasangam Kala Kendra in Palamu under the World Music Day fortnight. A duet of sarod and sitar will be presented by Kedia Bandhu of international fame in this program organized at JMP Complex, Bypass Road, Medininagar. Along with this, Ghazal will be presented by Ram-Shyam brothers. The program will be held from 7 pm to 10 pm.