World No Tobacco Day 2023: Signature campaign launched on the theme ‘We need food, not tobacco’

Lucknow: To make people aware about the diseases caused by tobacco and tobacco products, the Public Health Association of India launched a signature campaign on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day 2023, 31 May. Along with this, people were given information about the diseases caused by tobacco. The youth were made aware not to consume tobacco.

80 lakh people are dying due to diseases caused by tobacco.

Public health expert and President of Indian Public Health Association DP Yadav said on this occasion that tobacco is a curse for our country, world and society. Due to the consumption of tobacco and tobacco products, diseases like cancer, lung disease, heart disease and mental illness occur. Due to this, more than 80 lakh people die every year worldwide.

Awareness campaign launched to alert the youth

DP Yadav said that apart from being injurious to health, tobacco consumption is also a social evil. Therefore, for its prevention, along with government rules and regulations, the responsibility of society and social organizations is also important. Awareness campaign is very important from time to time to alert people about the ill effects of tobacco.

The theme for 2023 is “We need food, not tobacco”.

He told that a theme is also kept every year to celebrate World No Tobacco Day. This year in 2023, its theme is “We need food, not tobacco”. Move towards alternative farming.

Awareness spread through signature campaign

This evil can be controlled only by the joint efforts of the government and the society. In the program organized on this occasion, many people including Shiv Kumar Yadav, Sharad Yadav, Utkarsh Yadav, Dr. Ritesh, Dr. Mithilesh Singh, Himanshu Mishra and Suchindra Gupta signed a pledge to spread awareness about tobacco in the society.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iwS16FlTAj4) theme