World No Tobacco Day: Abstain from tobacco consumption, appeal to stay away from it through awareness chariot and rally

World No Tobacco Day: On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, an awareness chariot was flagged off to fulfill the objective of ‘We want food, not tobacco’. At the same time, people were appealed to stay away from tobacco. A rally was also taken out during this. This rally passed through Civil Surgeon’s Office and went till Firayalal Chowk and Sadar Hospital.

Awareness chariot left to save from ill effects of tobacco consumption

Under the National Tobacco Control Program (NTCP), Ranchi Civil Surgeon Dr. Vinod Kumar, State Nodal Officer Dr. Lalit Ranjan Pathak, ACMO Dr. Shashi Bhushan Khalko and District to fulfill the objective of ‘We want food, not tobacco’ Nodal officer Dr. AR Mustafi and National Service Scheme (NSS) nodal officer Anubhav Chakraborty flagged off the awareness chariot to save people from ill-effects of tobacco consumption.

Appeal to avoid ill effects of tobacco consumption in the rally

After this, an awareness rally was organized by the members of the District Tobacco Control Cell, the members of the State Tobacco Control Cell, the members of Seeds and Tata Trust, a partner organization in the tobacco control program and the youth of the National Service Scheme. The rally was started from Civil Surgeon Office, Ranchi. This rally went from Civil Surgeon’s Office to Firayalal Chowk and Sadar Hospital, Ranchi and appealed to warn people about the ill effects of tobacco consumption.

Organizing Orientation Workshop

At the same time, the orientation workshop was organized in the Civil Surgeon Office by the District Tobacco Control Cell, Ranchi under the chairmanship of Civil Surgeon Ranchi. In this workshop, State Nodal Officer Lalit Ranjan Pathak, ACMO Dr Shashi Bhushan Khalko, District Nodal Officer Dr AR Mustafi, District Program Manager, District Health Society Ranchi and National Service Scheme Nodal Officer Anubhav Chakraborty presented their views. Said that the youth of the National Service Scheme tried to give this message to the society and each and every member of its family that consumption of tobacco only harms financially, physically and mentally.

Pledge administered not to consume tobacco

Civil Surgeon, Ranchi administered oath to all the participants participating in the workshop not to consume tobacco and to fulfill the objective of the theme of World No Tobacco Day 2023. After this, the workshop was concluded with a memorandum of thanks by the signature campaign and District Counselor Sushant Kumar Sinha. On this occasion, all the office bearers of State Counselor, District Tobacco Control Cell, associate organization Socio Economic and Educational Development Society (Seeds), representatives of Jharkhand and Tata Trust, members of National Service Scheme participated.