World No Tobacco Day: Women’s lives are in more danger due to cancer caused by tobacco! disclosed in the report

World No Tobacco Day: World No Tobacco Day is being celebrated on 31 May. But, why there is a need to persuade it, this is the biggest issue. As it is known, consumption of tobacco is not only causing minor problems but also causing serious diseases like cancer which can bring death. The most unfortunate thing is that every month about 100 patients of cancer caused by tobacco are coming to RIIMS, the biggest health institute of Jharkhand, to get tested. Which includes both men and women in equal proportion.

Men are more cautious than women

Not only this, according to Ajay Sahi, Head of Oral Dental Care, only men are able to come to get the disease checked in the initial stage. After cancer is detected in the primary stage itself, its treatment is also being started. Whereas, women are lagging behind in this. According to him, about 20-25 cancer patients are increasing every month.

Villagers reaching advanced stage

According to Dr. Prashant Gupta, Additional Professor, Department of Oral Medicine, Dental College, RIMS, women and men in both villages and cities are falling prey to cancer caused by tobacco in almost equal proportion. However, compared to the villagers living in the villages, the urban people are reaching in greater numbers for treatment. He told that this is the biggest reason. Lack of information among the villagers. This is the reason why such people are reaching the advanced stage of cancer. Due to which their death is also increasing.

Eastern India ahead in oral cancer

On the other hand, according to Dr. Ajay Sahi, due to lack of information, the rate of oral cancer in Eastern India such as Jharkhand, Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh is the highest in the whole of India.

95 percent chances of mouth cancer from tobacco

According to Dr. Prashant Gupta, 95 percent risk of oral cancer is caused by using tobacco or other tobacco related products. In which cigarettes, gutka, gul, khaini, supari, beedi etc. are included.

The risk of these serious diseases due to tobacco consumption

Dr. Ajay Sahi said that the consumption of tobacco increases the risk of getting mouth cancer, throat cancer, lung or lung cancer and other fatal diseases.

Amenities in Ranchi Rims

He told that there is Tobacco Counseling Center, Oral Medicine Diagnosis Center in Ranchi Rims. Where primary screening of patients can be done.

Cancer patients are confirmed through biopsy process

Where in the Tobacco Counseling Center, people are motivated by us to quit its consumption. At the same time, in the Oral Medicine Diagnosis Center, efforts are made to detect mouth cancer in the early stages and eliminate it from the root. According to Dr. Prashant Gupta, biopsy is a process through which we confirm the patient that he is at risk of cancer. He told that the main cancer screening center was inaugurated on 31 May 2022 itself. Since then, about 100 cancer patients are getting treated here every month. In which already active cancer patients are also included.

Symptoms of diseases caused by tobacco

burning sensation in the mouth while eating

mouth sores that do not heal for a long time

narrow mouth opening

dry mouth or decreased salivation

white or red patches in the mouth

swollen gums

tooth loss for no reason

change in voice

trouble eating or speaking

rapid weight loss

preventive measures

Prevention is possible only by quitting the use of tobacco or its related products.