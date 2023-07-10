World Population Day 2023: World Population Day on July 11, know the importance, history and theme of the day

World Population Day 2023: World Population Day is celebrated every year on 11 July to raise awareness about global population issues. The purpose of celebrating this day is to make people aware about the importance of issues related to population. It is noteworthy that the celebration of World Population Day was started in 1989 by the United Nations Development Programme. This day is being celebrated for more than three decades. Let us know in detail about this day.

Theme of World Population Day 2023

World Population Day is celebrated every year on 11 July. According to the United Nations, the theme for this year’s World Population Day is Unleashing the Power of Gender Equality. Elevating the voices of women and girls to unlock the infinite potential of our world.

History of World Population Day

This special day was established by the United Nations in 1989. The world’s population reached five billion on 11 July 1987 – this influenced the beginning of celebrating World Population Day, as proposed by Dr. KC Zakaria.

Significance of World Population Day

World Population Day focuses on bringing to the fore the prevailing issues related to global population. From the problems of the world’s women to economic crisis to poverty – World Population Day is a reminder to make conscious efforts to change and improve people’s lives. The United Nations focuses on celebrating this day with the aim of creating a world where each and every person has a bright future full of promise, possibilities and opportunities. It also aims to create a sustainable future for all, as envisioned in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.