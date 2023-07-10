world population day about 58 percent of population in bihar is below 25 years of age

World Population Day: Bihar has about 58 percent population below the age of 25 years. This situation can be a boon for a state like Bihar. Provided that we can provide work to our population. If work is not given, then this population can also become a disaster after a decade or two. In fact, this number of young population will be considered good only when we link its presence with economic growth. This will happen only when we keep pace with the global economy, otherwise this young population will become a burden for the state. This young population will be considered a boon only when we reduce the fertility rate of the state in the coming times. It must be brought down to the ideal fertility rate of 2.1. This is the rate at which the population of the state stabilizes.