World Population Day: Ranchi’s population increased by 12 lakhs in 22 years

Ranchi, Abhishek Roy : Today is World Population Day. The theme is: Unleashing the Power of Gender Equality. According to the Population Projection Report (PPR) of the Central Government, by 2026, the population of Jharkhand will be 4.09 crore. The population of the state was 3.58 crore in 2016, which has reached 3.84 crore by 2021. In the year 2011, the population of the state was 3.29 crore, which was 2.72% of the country’s population. According to PPR, by 2026 the sex ratio in Jharkhand will be almost equal. Because the population of males will cross 2.09 crores and the population of females will cross two crores. Talking about Ranchi district, the population of Ranchi city in 2001 was 23,50,612, in which males were 12,18,830 and females were 11,31,782.

According to the 2011 census, the population of Ranchi district was 29,14,253 lakhs. This includes 14,94,937 males and 14,19,316 females. If the growth rate of the state’s population in the last decade is considered as an average of 22.3%, then at present the population of Ranchi district has reached 35,64,130. According to the 2011 census, 5.25% of the total population in Ranchi district belongs to the Scheduled Castes and 35.76% to the Scheduled Tribes. While the sex ratio of Ranchi district is 949, the average sex ratio of Jharkhand is 948. According to psychologists, gender equality is intact in Ranchi district. Due to this, there is a continuous change in the lifestyle of the urban area.

The population will double by the 25th year of state formation

Based on the 2001 census, the population of Jharkhand was 2,69,45,829 crore. At that time the share of the state’s population in the country was 2.62%. There was an increase in population in a decade i.e. 2011, due to which the population reached 3,29,66,238 crores. An official of the Directorate of Census Operations, Jharkhand said that the population growth in the state has been increasing at a rate of 22.42% in the last decade. In such a situation, in the 25th year of the formation of the state, the population will double.

After 2020, there has been a decrease in the population growth rate, the death rate has increased.

According to PPR, the population growth rate of the state is continuously decreasing after 2015. Where the population growth rate was 16.4% in the year 2011-15, it decreased to 14.4% in 2016-20. At the same time, after 2021 it decreased to 12.5%. There has been a decline of 1.9% in the population growth rate in the last five years. Whereas from 2016 to 2020, the death rate in the state was 6.1%, which has reached 6.3% after 2021. According to statistics, the life span of women has increased as compared to the life span of men. After 2021, on an average, women are able to live till the age of 71 years and men till the age of 70 years.

growing youth population

A large part of the total population of Jharkhand consists of youth. According to the 2011 census, the number of youth above 18 years of age was 1.89 crore, which increased to 2.18 crore in 2016. At the same time, in 2021, the number of youth has reached 2.48 crore. In the last decade, the population of youth in the state has increased by 0.59 crore. At the same time, by 2026, the youth population has been estimated at 2.77 crore. At the same time, the number of children from zero to 14 years was 1.19 crore in 2011, which has increased to 1.12 crore in 2021. On the other hand, the number of senior citizens above 60 is also increasing continuously. In 2011 it was 21.4 lakhs. 27 lakh in the year 2016 and 32.5 lakh in 2021.

Increasing participation of women in every field

The government is laying emphasis on women empowerment. Daughters are also getting support in the family. The government seems determined to provide equal status to women in every field. Many facilities are being provided in school education itself so that girls can study. Be it a boy or a girl, people now want only two children. Now women are coming out. Earlier this scope was quite limited.

Dr. Rashmi, Head of Department, Department of Sociology, Ranchi University

Today’s situations have changed a lot. Girls are leading in big companies. The government is running a program for the elevation of daughters. There are many provisions, which are only for women. Now if anything happens in the case of girls, then the reaction of the government and the society is quickly visible. Women have become more self-confident than before. Earlier gender inequality was a serious problem. Social equality has come.

PK Singh, sociologist

Gender equality has come from improving the level of education

The number of women in educational institutions is increasing as compared to men. This ratio has now reached about 55-45 percent. The level of education in the educational institutions of the state is continuously increasing. There is a shortage of teachers in various faculties. Despite this, the focus is on the education of traditional and vocational subjects. The share of women in every faculty has increased. Especially in vocational education, the attendance and academic performance of girl students is continuously increasing.

– Dr. Parvez Hasan, Assistant Professor, Ranchi University

Electricity shines in the homes of 94.3% of the population

94.3 percent people of the state have electricity facility in their homes. According to the NFHS-5 report, 99 percent of urban and 92.9 percent of rural people are getting electricity facility. Whereas, in NFHS-4 this figure was 81.2 per cent.

86.6% have access to a good source of drinking water

The population living in houses with better drinking water source in the state is 86.6 percent. However, it is a matter of concern that the villagers are still behind in this. NFHS-5 reports that 94.6 percent of urban and 84.1 percent of rural households live in households with a source of improved drinking water.

Better sanitation facility in 56.7% houses only

The population of those who take care of better cleanliness in the state has already increased. Compared to NFHS-4, the figure of those who take care of cleanliness has increased from 25 percent to 56.7 percent in NFHS-5. However, there is a need to improve its condition in rural areas. This figure is 75.9 percent in the city, while 50.8 percent in the rural.

61.7% female and 81.3% male literate

According to NFHS-5 report, 61.7 percent women of Jharkhand are literate. Although the condition of rural women is not good as compared to urban. According to statistics, 80.1 percent of city and 55.6 percent rural women are literate. At the same time, 81.3 percent of the males in the state are literate. In this, 92 percent of urban and 77.4 percent of rural men are literate.

61.7% participation of women in family planning

The participation of women in the state is 61.7 percent in family planning. According to NFHS-5, 61.7 percent women (15 to 49 years) use different methods of family planning. Of this, 66 percent are urban and 60.4 percent are rural women.

Use of iodized salt in 97.7% homes

Iodized salt is used in 97.7 percent of the households in the state. It was 97.6 per cent in the NFHS-4 report. At the same time, iodized salt is used in 98.4 percent of urban and 97.4 percent of rural households.

Only 19.5% of villagers use clean fuel

31.9 percent of the households in the state use clean fuel for cooking. Although the condition of the villagers is still not better as compared to the cities. 71 percent of urban households use clean fuel for cooking, while 19.5 percent of rural households use clean fuel.