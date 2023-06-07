World Test Championship Final: India won the toss, decided to bowl first

London, 7 June (Hindustan). Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has decided to bowl first after winning the toss in the World Test Championship final. The Indian team has entered the match with four fast and one spin bowler.

After winning the toss, Rohit said, “We are going to bowl. It is cloudy. There will not be much change in pitch. We are going in with four fast bowlers and one spinner in Ravindra Jadeja. It’s always tough to drop Ashwin, he’s been a match-winner.”

At the same time, Australian captain Pat Cummins said, “We would have bowled first after winning the toss. The pitch is expected to turn a bit on the fourth and fifth day. We are here for about 10 days. The weather has been very fresh and the weather has been good, we haven’t missed a session, we are feeling good.”

Both the teams are as follows-

AustraliaSquad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Shrikar Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.