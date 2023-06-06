World Test Championship Final: Scott Boland will be part of Australia’s playing XI

London, 6 June (Hindustan). Right-arm medium pacer Scott Boland has been included in the Australian playing XI for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India starting on Wednesday at the Oval in London. Boland will replace the injured Josh Hazlewood. Australian captain Pat Cummins has confirmed that Scott will be preferred over Michael Neser in the playing XI.

“Scott bowls a little differently to everyone, he’s a good length fast bowler, he’s a little different to Hazlewood, so he gets a chance in the playing XI,” Cummins was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. will be given.”

Australia will face India in the ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval from June 7 and thereafter, they will begin their Ashes series from June 16. The 34-year-old Boland has taken 28 wickets in seven Tests since his impressive debut against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2021 and will now prove to be a key factor for Australia in the World Test Championship final against India.

However, Boland is yet to play a single Test in English conditions and went wicketless in the Test match against India at Nagpur. Earlier, Cricket Australia announced Michael Neser as the replacement for Josh Hazlewood, who was ruled out of the ICC World Test Championship final against India due to injury.