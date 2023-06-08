World trusts economically strong India: Jaishankar

New Delhi, 08 June (Hindustan Times). External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said on Thursday that India now has a reputation in the world, it is heard and believed.

The External Affairs Minister addressed a special press conference on the foreign policy achievements during the nine years of the Modi government. He said that India is working with an independent foreign policy free from foreign pressure. India is economically strong and is securing its interests. The Global South (developing countries) today look to India as a reliable, effective development partner.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India has emerged as an independent power in the last nine years and has taken a clear stand on some important geopolitical developments.

Rahul Gandhi should not go abroad and criticize

During this, Jaishankar reacted to Rahul Gandhi’s statement related to Indian democracy on foreign soil. He said that he should not go abroad and criticize. This is not in the interest of India.

The External Affairs Minister said that the elections being held in different states in India are yielding different results. Different parties are getting victorious. If there was no separate democracy in India, only one party would have won. Along with this, he also said in gestures that in 2024 BJP will be in power again. Everyone knows about the results, he said.

Giving advice to Rahul, Jaishankar said that Rahul Gandhi has become used to criticizing the country by going abroad. They have no problem with whatever they do in India but taking it abroad is not in the interest of India. Jaishankar also said that due to these statements, Rahul’s credibility is not left.

It is notable that Rahul Gandhi had recently said that he had to start the Bharat Jodo Yatra because other mediums of communication have been captured by the BJP and the RSS. The BJP tried to stop the yatra and people were threatened through investigative agencies.

Regarding the tableau on Indira, the Foreign Minister said that it is not in the interest of Canada-India relations

The External Affairs Minister strongly reacted to the tableau being taken out in Canada related to the assassination of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He said there is a larger underlying issue behind Canada’s giving space to separatists, extremists and people who advocate violence. He said that all this is happening due to vote bank politics. This is not in the interest of the relations between the two countries.

Apart from this, he said on the comment of the National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Canada that, on the contrary, the thief scolded the policeman. It may be noted that Jody Thomas, National Security Advisor to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, had said that India is one of the top sources of foreign interference in Canada.