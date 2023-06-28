World University Rankings: IIT Bombay ranked 149th in the list of international higher educational institutions

In the list of international higher institutions, India has joined the top 150 for the first time. QS World University Rankings in 2024 IIT Bombay has been given 149th rank. MIT has made its place among the top institutes of the world this time too. And the University of Cambridge has secured the second position. The University of Oxford and Harvard University have got the fourth place in the third place. Stanford University is at number five and Imperial College of London at number six.

IIT-Bombay’s ranking improved by 23 places

IIT-Bombay has improved its ranking by 23 places. Earlier, IIT-Bombay was ranked 172nd in the star list. Whereas if we talk about IIT Delhi, then its ranking has declined. IIT Delhi has been placed at 197th position in the current ranking, while earlier in 2023 it was ranked 174th.

QS Founder and CEO Nunzio Quacquarelli congratulates IIT-Bombay

Nunzio Quacquarelli, Founder and CEO, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) congratulated IIT-Bombay. He said, I would like to congratulate Indian universities for their consistent performance. We have rated 2900 institutions for this year’s ranking system, and there are 45 Indian universities that are joining the rankings. This is an increase of 297% in the last nine years.

Director of IIT Bombay said – We still have many miles to travel

On being ranked in the top 150 in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings list, IIT Bombay Director Professor Subhasish Chowdhary said, “Our endeavor lies in providing an environment and infrastructure that is conducive to achieving excellence by our students and faculty. be friendly He further said, IIT Bombay still has many miles to travel.

Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani donated 315 crores to alma mater IIT Bombay

