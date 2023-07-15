World Youth Skills Day 2023: World Youth Skills Day today, know, importance and history

World Youth Skills Day 2023: World Youth Skills Day 2023 is celebrated every year on 15 July. It focuses on the strategic importance of equipping youth with skills for employability, decent work and entrepreneurship. The day is to equip youth around the world with the skills needed for employment, work and entrepreneurship. The day is meant to celebrate, acknowledge the importance of equipping youth with skills for employability and entrepreneurship.

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana started on this day in India

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana was launched in India on 15 July 2015, on the occasion of the first World Youth Skills Day. This was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under this scheme, the youth of the country are given free industrial training in different fields by the government, so that they can get employment. Youth of 14 to 35 years can get training under this mission. For training, registration has to be done for three months, six months and one year. After completing the course, a certificate is given by the government. This certificate is valid nationwide. After this certificate, youth can easily get employment anywhere in the country on the basis of skills. According to media reports, before the Corona period, about 3231 youths were trained through this mission and 2778 were given employment. At present, this mission is closed due to Corona.

Importance of celebrating World Skills Day

This day is dedicated to equipping the youth of the world with the necessary skills to become employable, work and entrepreneurs. The day provides a unique opportunity for dialogue between youth, technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions, firms, employers and trade unions, policy makers and development partners. This day is also special for promoting the elimination of gender inequality and ensuring access of resources to the vulnerable.

Many schemes are run by the Government of India. Some of which are special for the youth. Many schemes promote youth regarding sports. Let’s take a look at these plans.

startup india

Startup India is a special scheme run by the Government of India. Which helps youth to startup, do new business, influence innovation. Its purpose is to promote startup culture in India. And to create a strong environment where youth can show their new ideas and business skills openly.

PM Minister Skill Development Scheme

This scheme was launched in the year 2015. Under this scheme, training of different skills and programs is given to the youth for free. Along with this, a certificate is also given. The purpose of which is the growth of the industry and creating employment options among the youth. This scheme has benefited many people so far.

world youth skills day theme

To make World Youth Skills Day a success, the United Nations declares a new theme for Youth Skills Day every year. The theme of this year’s (2023) World Youth Skills Day is ‘Skilling teachers, trainers and youth for a transformative future’. (Skilling teachers, trainers and youth for a transformative future).

PM employment scheme

Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Yojana is also one of the schemes run by the Government of India. This scheme was launched in the year 1993. Under this, loans are made available to unemployed youth and women. So that he can start a new business.

National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme

This is also one of the special schemes of the Government of India. Whose purpose is to promote apprenticeship. Under this scheme, youth are given training in various fields. On the job training facilities are also available. Many industries and companies provide employment for a fixed time on a fixed stipend under this scheme.

Green Skill Development Program

This is a special scheme run by the Government of India. Keeping in mind the protection of the environment, special vocational training is given for sustainable development in the future, in which those jobs are included, which reduce energy consumption and protect the environment. The program is mainly about mechanical / technical skills.