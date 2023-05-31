World’s largest food storage scheme approved, government will spend Rs 1 lakh crore

The central government is starting the world’s largest food storage scheme in India. Approval has been given to allocate Rs 1 lakh crore under the world’s largest grain storage scheme in the cooperative sector. Under the scheme, a godown of 2000 tonnes capacity will be built in each block across the country. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Food Processing Industries said that with the implementation of the scheme, the total food storage capacity in the country will be more than 2000 lakh tonnes.

