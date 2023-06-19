World’s largest Viraat Ramayana temple being built in Bihar, construction work will start from today

A state in Eastern India: The work of the world’s largest Viraat Ramayana temple to be built on the Ayodhya-Janakpur Ram Janaki road in East Champaran’s Kaithwaliya Bahura will start from Tuesday. The work of this temple is to be done by Santek Infra Solution Private Limited. The director of the company Sarvan Jha told that the worship will be started from 11 am on Tuesday. With the foundation stone laying at 11.40, boring will start from 11:50 and piling work will be started. The secretary of the temple, Lalan Singh told that after the worship by the company, Bhandara will be organized. On the occasion, the chairman of the temple construction committee, Acharya Kishore Kunal, DM Sourav Jorwal, SDO Shambhu Pandey, along with the block officer, thousands of devotees from the villages adjacent to the temple will participate.

Virat Ramayana temple will be three storey

Temple secretary Lalan Singh told that the map of the temple has arrived. This temple will be 1080 feet long and 580 feet wide. Along with this, a 270 feet high Ramayana temple will be constructed in an area of ​​120 acres. Its entire area will be three lakh 76 thousand square feet. The number of temples will be 22 and the number of shikharas will be 12. This temple will be bigger than all the existing temples of Lord Ram. The world’s largest Shivling will also be installed in this temple.

The Bhoomi Poojan of the temple was done in 2012

In 2012, Kishore Kunal had performed the Bhoomi Pujan of the Virat Ramayana temple to be built in Kaithwalia. After that in 2022 its foundation stone was done by Kishore Kunal. The company has dropped its goods to build the temple. personnel are also present. The preparations for the puja are being done in full swing. Pooja will start from 11 am on Tuesday. With the foundation stone laying at 11.40, boring will start from 11:50 and piling work will be started. The secretary of the temple, Lalan Singh told that after the worship by the company, Bhandara will be organized.

