World’s tallest Shivling will be established in Bihar, Sahasralingam will be built for the first time in India after the eighth century

Patna, The construction work of Virat Ramayana temple will start from June 20 at Kaithwalia-Bahuara on Kesariya Chakia road in East Champaran district of Bihar. This temple will not only be the world’s tallest temple, but the world’s tallest Shivling will also be installed in this temple. By the monsoon of 2025, the world’s largest Shivling will be established in this temple. Acharya Kishore Kunal, secretary of Mahaveer Mandir Patna, said that Sahasralingam is also being made in Mahabalipuram along with the main Shivling by carving out a rock of black granite stone weighing 250 tonnes.

Sahasralingam will also be built with 33 feet high Shivling

Acharya Kishore Kunal said that Sahasralingam has not been made in India after the eighth century. Shivling’s weight will be 200 tonnes, height 33 feet and roundness 33 feet. Acharya Kishore Kunal told that in order to bring Shivling of this weight, a request has been made to the Chief Minister and Road Construction Minister of Bihar for the widening and strengthening of the road and bridge-culvert up to a distance of 10 kilometers from Chakia to Kaithwalia.

There will be a total of 22 temples of Shaiva and Vaishnava deities.

Acharya Kishore Kunal told that the Virat Ramayana temple will be three storeyed. After entering the temple, the first worshiper will have the darshan of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles. He told that there will be a total of 22 temples of Shaiva and Vaishnava deities in the Virat Ramayana temple. 120 acres of land is available for the construction of the temple. The place of this temple will be developed as Janki Nagar. There will be many ashrams, gurukuls, dharamshalas etc.

The work given to the company making Metro

Acharya Kishore Kunal said that the piling for the construction of Virat Ramayana temple has been given to Suntech Infra Solutions Private Limited, who are doing the piling work of Patna Metro. Acharya Kishore Kunal told that it is the gift of Hanumanji that the CMD of the company himself came and said that give this work to us and without any advance, he has made an agreement to start the work. For this only we have to give the material. Money will be given on the basis of work. The cost of piling has been kept at an estimated Rs 17.5 crore.