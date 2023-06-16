Worship of reserved seat for Hanumanji in cinema hall in the show of film ‘Adipurush’, video viral

The much awaited film ‘Adipurush’ has been released everywhere on Friday 16th June. The shows of the film are getting housefull on the first day itself. Even before the release, the film has earned a lot from advance booking. A video of a seat being reserved for Hanumanji during the show of the film ‘Adipurush’ in a theater is going viral on social media.

During the screening of the film ‘Adipurush’, the filmmaker decided to reserve a seat in the theater for Lord Hanumanji. This vacant seat has caught the attention of the fans during the show. The image of Hanuman is worshiped by fans on this seat in the cinema hall. This video of the cinema hall has been shared from a Twitter account. In this video, fans are seen worshiping Hanumanji on an empty seat in the cinema hall. It is seen in the video that they are offering flowers along with turmeric and kunku to the idol. Banana is also shown as Prasad. This video of movie theater of “Adipurush” is going viral on social media.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. Prabhas is playing the role of Sriram and Kriti Sanon is playing the role of Mata Sita in this film. Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of Ravana. Actor Devdutt plays the role of Nag Hanuman.