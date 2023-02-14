WP announces increased US pressure on Ukraine

Washington is instilling in Kyiv the need for a more active conduct of hostilities, since the support of weapons from the US and allies will be more difficult in the future. The newspaper wrote about it on February 13 The Washington Post with reference to American officials.

It is noted that the administration of US President Joe Biden is confident in the inevitability of future difficulties in the issue of congressional approval of assistance to Ukraine. It is clarified that Congress has already given the White House more than it asked for. Meanwhile, it was under the leadership of Democrats in the House and Senate.

“We will continue to try to convince them (Ukrainian authorities – Ed.) that we cannot do anything forever. As long as it takes” refers to the scale of the conflict. This does not apply to the amount of assistance, ”the publication quotes the words of one of the officials.

At the same time, it is expected that the provided supply of assistance may be exhausted by Kiev in the summer.

As The Washington Post reported earlier in the day, the White House is working to approve a $10 billion budget bailout for Ukraine. The bailout package could be announced as early as next week.

Also on February 13, the Financial Times pointed to the likely readiness of Washington to meet Kyiv halfway in the future on the supply of F-16 fighters. It was noted that US officials are ready to discuss, despite the fact that earlier President Joe Biden rejected the request.

At the same time, NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg said that he considers the current stage of the conflict in Ukraine to be a “logistics war”. He expressed confidence in the need to increase the supply of equipment and ammunition.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. Moscow has repeatedly condemned the pumping of weapons into Ukraine. So, on January 16, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, noted that a new round of deliveries of improved military equipment could “only drag out the whole story and bring more trouble to Kyiv.”

