Attempts by Western countries, led by the United States, to isolate Russia have largely failed. On Wednesday, February 22, the newspaper wrote The Washington Post (WP).

The article notes that at the moment there is no unity in the world on the issues raised regarding the special military operation (SVO) of Russia in Ukraine.

A closer look beyond the West shows that the world is far from united on the issues raised by the conflict in Ukraine.

According to the authors of the material, this conflict demonstrated the existence of a large-scale split, and also marked the limits of Washington’s influence on the rapidly changing situation in the world.

“The conflict has exposed a deep global divide and the limits of US influence in a rapidly changing world order. There is ample evidence that the attempt to isolate [президента РФ Владимира] Putin failed,” the authors of the article write.

They pointed out that over the past six weeks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has been welcomed to nine countries in Africa and the Middle East, including South Africa, whose Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor called their meeting “wonderful” and South Africa and Russia “great friends.” “.

As the material points out, conversations with people in South Africa, Kenya and India reveal a deeply ambiguous view of the conflict, based, among other things, on current and historical grievances against the West – over colonialism, Western arrogance and the West’s inability to devote as many resources to a solution. conflicts in other parts of the world such as the Palestinian territories, Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Earlier, on February 16, Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt told Al Jazeera that Oslo was cooperating with African countries to weaken Russia’s influence. She noted that Russia’s influence undermines stability.

On February 11, Russian Ambassador to Chad Vladimir Sokolenko said that the West is resorting to pressure on African countries because of their course towards friendly relations with Russia. According to him, the West’s set of tools for solving such a problem as the success of Russian diplomacy and the Western crisis is traditional: it is “constant cynicism, pressure, speculation and provocation.” The listed methods are especially typical for the modern realities of total opposition to Russia.

In January, during his tour of African countries, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov pointed to the desire of the US and the EU to restore Africa’s colonial dependence. The minister began his trip with a visit to South Africa, where he met with the head of the South African Foreign Ministry, Naledi Pandor. He also visited Eswatini and Angola, following talks with the president of which Lavrov said that the initiative to create a BRICS currency would be discussed at a summit in South Africa in August.

Earlier, back in July 2022, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation noted that Russia’s relations with African countries are based on time-tested “bonds of friendship and cooperation.” He stated that the development of a comprehensive partnership with African countries remains among the important priorities of Russia’s foreign policy.