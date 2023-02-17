February 17, 2023, 13:41 – BLiTZ – News

An article by The Washington Post analyst Ishaan Tarur, in which he claims that Russia “already lost” a year after the start of a special military operation, provoked sarcastic comments from readers.

One commentator called this hypothesis absurd and noted that Russia is receiving support from “Sub-Saharan Africa” ​​to China and India.

Another reader warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a formidable adversary for Western politicians and they can’t handle him. Another commentator pointed out that Western countries are still buying Russian gas, not just China and India.

The opinion was also expressed that Russia has large resources, including mobilization resources, and time is on its side.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.