WP talks about Trump campaign’s refusal to disclose results of 2022 election research

Former US President Donald Trump’s company commissioned an outside research firm to search for irregularities by current President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. The results of the studies were never published because violations by Biden were never found, writes The Washington Post (WP) February 11, citing sources.

According to several sources of the publication, about 10 people from the consulting company Berkeley Research Group were involved in the study. The search for evidence of fraud was carried out in six states, experts studied such areas as malfunctioning voting machines or cases of “dead souls” voting.

The results of the study were never presented to the public or the courts because none of the findings could actually prove that Trump was the rightful winner in those elections.

“They looked at everything: address changes, illegal immigrants, ballot collecting, people who voted twice, car hacking, ballots that were sent to empty addresses, or were returned and filled out,” the source said.

The newspaper reports that the results were not what the former president’s company had hoped for, although the researchers felt that in some states there were voting anomalies and unusual data patterns, as well as a number of cases in which laws could be circumvented, but they still came. concluded that these deviations were not significant in determining the winner.

The author of the article noted that the work was carried out in the last weeks of 2020, before the riot of Trump supporters on January 6 at the US Capitol. Then, dissatisfied with the results of the presidential elections in 2020 and believing that their results were falsified, rioted on Capitol Hill in Washington.

The protesters tried to take over the building and rushed inside. As a result, the Capitol building was destroyed, five people died, including a policeman, several dozen were injured and arrested.

On December 23, 2022, the US House Select Committee investigating the January 2021 Capitol attack recommended that Trump be banned from the next presidential election. This recommendation was made during the collection of a report on the investigation of what happened at the Capitol.

On the same day, it became known that the special committee recommended filing four criminal cases against the former US president. Trump, in turn, called the published report on the investigation into the storming of the Capitol a witch hunt.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

