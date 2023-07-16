Wreckage of missing helicopter found in Nepal, five bodies recovered, accident happened after hitting tree

A helicopter went missing in Nepal on Tuesday. Regarding the matter, the police said that the search team has found the wreckage of the missing helicopter and five bodies have been recovered. According to the police, it seems that the helicopter has crashed into a tree on the top of the hill. The bodies recovered have not yet been identified.

#UPDATE , Nepal | Search team finds the wreckage of missing helicopter, five bodies recovered: Police. “The helicopter has been found at the border of Likhu PK village council and Dudhkunda Municipality-2 commonly called Lamajura Danda. The villagers have retrieved the five…

5 foreign nationals in helicopter

Earlier, regarding the disappearance of the helicopter in Nepal, Information Officer Gyanendra Bhul said that the helicopter was going from Solukhumbu to Kathmandu and lost contact with the control tower at around 10 am. The helicopter with the call sign 9NMV went off the radar at 10:12 am (local time). It is being told that there were 5 foreign nationals in the missing helicopter.

Lost contact 15 minutes after take off

Pratap Babu Tiwari, General Manager of Tribhuvan International Airport, told about the matter that the 9N-AMV helicopter lost contact only 15 minutes after it took off. The helicopter took off from Surki in Solukhumbu at 9.45 am for the capital Kathmandu, according to the information given by the ‘Kathmandu Post’ newspaper, quoting Information Officer of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, Gyanendra Bhul.

The ‘Himalayan Times’ newspaper quoted a source as saying that according to preliminary reports, a total of six people were on board the helicopter along with pilot Chet Gurung.

only ‘hello’ message received

TIA spokesman Teknath Sitaula spoke to the ‘MyRepublica’ news website and said that there is information that contact has been lost since the helicopter of Manang Air reached Lamajura Pass. The helicopter only received a ‘hello’ message on Viber. After receiving the news, a search is on for the helicopter. Let us discuss here that Manang Air is a helicopter airline of Kathmandu established in 1997. It operates commercial air services within Nepalese territory under Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal regulation. The company is engaged in providing chartered services.