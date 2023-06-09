Wrestlers did not raise any slogan against PM Modi, Delhi Police told the court

Delhi Police Outgoing President of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh And filed an action taken report in the Patiala House Court on Friday on a petition requesting registration of an FIR against the wrestlers for making ‘false allegations’ against PM Narendra Modi and making hate speeches.

Wrestlers were accused of raising slogans against the PM

The Delhi Police said in its report that the complainant had alleged that the wrestlers raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Jantar Mantar and said that it comes under the category of hate speech. The complainant said, it is clear that he had threatened to kill the Honorable Prime Minister of India.

Wrestlers did not raise any slogan

In this case, the Delhi Police said that in the video provided by the complainant, the wrestlers are not seen raising slogans, nor does any offense of hate speech constitute. The police urged the court to dismiss the petition, saying that in the video provided by the complainant, the wrestlers were not seen raising slogans and no case of hate speech was made out against them. The court has fixed the date of July 7 for the next hearing on the petition.

