Wrestlers Protest: ‘Attempted to rape daughter in Ranchi’, minor’s father accuses Brij Bhushan

Wrestlers Protest: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh But the father of a minor wrestler has accused him of attempting to rape his daughter. In this regard, he has lodged an FIR at the Connaught Place police station in Delhi. In the FIR, he has said that his daughter had gone to participate in the Junior National Wrestling Championship held in Ranchi in April 2022 last year. Then she was 16 years old. In the championship, his daughter won gold in the 62 kg weight category.

Brijbhushan forcibly pulled close to him on the pretext of taking photographs.

The wrestler’s father further said that, on the pretext of taking photographs, Brij Bhushan forcibly pulled his daughter close to him and held her in his arms so tightly that she could not even move to free herself. After this, Brij Bhushan took his hand down from the daughter’s shoulder. Along with this, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh told the minor wrestler that you support me and I will support you. Brij Bhushan said that if you support me, then you (the wrestler) will be benefited in the trials for the Asian Championship. Also threatened that if she (wrestler) does not listen to him, then she will have to face the consequences in the trials.

Forced sexual intercourse with a minor

After this, Brijbhushan called the said minor wrestler to his room. The minor wrestler was under pressure for ruining her career and went to Brij Bhushan’s room to meet him. On reaching there, Brijbhushan pulled her towards him and forcefully tried to have a physical relationship. The minor wrestler was completely shocked by this and she somehow freed herself from the clutches of Brij Bhushan and ran out of the room. After that the wrestler told the whole thing to his father.