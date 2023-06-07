Wrestlers Protest: Brake on Dangal till June 15, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur assures justice to wrestlers

The wrestlers are still adamant on demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. On Wednesday, the wrestlers had a meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for about 6 hours. The government has agreed to most of their demands after the wrestlers, who have been protesting for more than a month, met Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. After the meeting which lasted for more than six hours, Thakur said that the charge sheet will be filed against the outgoing WFI president Brijmohan Sharan Singh on the allegations of the players by June 15 and till then the players have agreed to postpone their protest.

Wrestlers’ performance suspended till June 15

After the meeting, Thakur told reporters, ‘Positive talks have taken place on a very sensitive issue in a very good environment. The issues which were discussed in this meeting which lasted for about six hours, included the demand to investigate the allegations of the wrestlers and file the charge sheet by June 15. However, at the moment nothing was said from any side on the main demand of the players for the arrest of Brij Bhushan.

Meeting held at Sports Minister’s residence

Olympic medalist wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, who have been protesting since April 23 demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan, the outgoing president of the Wrestling Federation of India, on the allegations of sexual harassment of seven women wrestlers, including a minor, at the invitation of Sports Minister Thakur, today at his residence But met him. Vinesh Phogat did not attend this meeting.

Thakur said, ‘All the decisions in the meeting were taken with mutual consent. The suggestions given by the players include the demand to hold the elections of the Wrestling Federation of India by June 30. Apart from this, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh and people related to him should not be elected in the federation.

Wrestlers put these demands in front of Sports Minister

Thakur further said, ‘Along with this, he has demanded that the internal complaints committee of WFI should be formed and it should be headed by a woman. He said, “Until the WFI elections are held, the names of two coaches have been proposed in the ad-hoc committee of the IOA so that technical difficulties do not arise.” The Sports Minister said, ‘There was also a demand of the players that women players or other players should get security as per the requirement. The cases against the players or arena or coaches against whom cases have been filed, those cases should be withdrawn.

Wrestlers will talk to all organizations related to the demonstration

After meeting Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Bajrang Punia said that our performance is not over. We will wait till 15th June. After the completion of the police process, the government will tell the status of the investigation. The government should have done these things earlier. We will talk to all the organizations involved in the protest.

