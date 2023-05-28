Wrestlers Protest: Delhi Police detained protesting wrestlers, removed tents from Jantar Mantar

wrestling federation president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia When broke the security cordon, the Delhi Police took everyone into custody. The protesting wrestlers were trying to move towards the new parliament building for Mahila Mahapanchayat and broke the security cordon. The police have detained them for violation of law and order.

Tents and other items removed from Jantar Mantar

According to the news channel ABP, the Delhi Police has removed the tents of the wrestlers at Jantar Manjar and removed the cots, mattresses, coolers, fans and tarpaulin roof along with their other belongings. It is believed that the police will no longer allow the wrestlers to come back to the picket site, but no official statement has been issued in this regard yet. The police had warned the wrestlers not to go towards the Parliament but they went ahead after which the clash took place.

Baba Ramdev increased the tension of Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, said – should be put in jail

Clash between wrestlers and police

Top wrestlers had resumed their agitation on April 23 demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Brij Bhushan has been accused of alleged sexual harassment of several female wrestlers, including a minor. Amid chaos at Jantar Mantar, wrestlers and police officers pushed each other and Vinesh Phogat and her sister Sangeeta Phogat tried to break the barricade.

Vinesh Phogat made strong resistance

Vinesh put up a strong resistance while trying to take him into custody and Sangeeta lay down on the road hugging him. Police officers dragged him along with many other wrestlers and their supporters, made them sit in buses and took them to some unknown place. Dipendra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, said, ‘He has been detained for violating law and order. We will take legal action after investigation.

Police failed to convince the wrestlers

He said, ‘We need to assess the entire situation. As you have seen the barricades have been broken and they have moved ahead despite requests and warnings, so we have removed them from here. Pathak said that the important thing is that peace will be maintained in all situations. We will take professional steps to ensure that nothing goes wrong. Earlier, Pathak had urged the wrestlers not to indulge in anti-national activities on the ‘historic day’ of the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

Delhi Police termed the wrestlers’ protest as anti-national

He said, ‘Today is the inauguration of our new parliament. It is an important day and a proud moment for our country. That’s why any kind of movement or march is anti-national on this day. In any way Delhi Police will not make any mistake. We respect and love our players but cannot allow any untoward incident. Some policemen also suffered injuries during the scuffle. During this, a woman constable was looking uncomfortable and she was having trouble breathing.