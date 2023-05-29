Wrestlers Protest: FIR against Bajrang Punia, Sakshi and Vinesh, Neeraj Chopra expressed grief

Wrestlers Protest: Delhi Police on Sunday registered an FIR against the wrestlers protesting after the scuffle at Jantar Mantar. Police Bajrang PuniaSakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat And filed an FIR against other organizers for rioting and obstructing the work of government employees. The Delhi Police took this action on Sunday (May 28), hours after the protesting wrestlers marching towards the Parliament House were taken into police custody. Giving information about this, Delhi Police said that a case has been registered against wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi and Vinesh and other organisers. Some wrestlers had come to Jantar Mantar late in the night but they were not allowed and sent back.

FIR against Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh under these sections

The sections under which cases have been registered against the protesting players include section 147 (rioting), section 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing government servant from duty), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). The protesters have also been charged under Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, along with 332 (causing hurt to public servant) and 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from duty).

Delhi Police took wrestlers into custody

Let us tell you that on Sunday (May 28), the wrestlers who were protesting had announced ‘Mahapanchayat’ to honor women in front of the Parliament House. However, the police did not allow this. Despite this, the wrestlers did a ‘peaceful march’ towards the Parliament, after which the police took them into custody. Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat were released a few hours later while Punia was released late in the night.

#WATCH , Delhi: It is unfortunate that a person accused of sexual harassment attended the inauguration of the new Parliament building…It took Delhi Police only a few hours to register an FIR against us but it took them 7 days to register an FIR against Brij Bhushan Singh: … pic.twitter.com/1wUcxEyqv2

— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023



#WATCH , Delhi: Going back home is not an option, I will meet the rest of the wrestlers and we will decide what needs to be done next: Wrestler Bajrang Punia on protesting wrestlers detained by Police at new Parliament House pic.twitter.com/VeDg6n1a7b

— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023



New history being written: Vinesh Phogat

Responding to the FIR, Vinesh Phogat said that a new history is being written. Vinesh wrote on Twitter, ‘Delhi Police takes 7 days to register an FIR against Brij Bhushan who sexually assaulted us and did not even take 7 hours to register an FIR against us for doing a peaceful movement. Has dictatorship started in this country? The whole world is watching how the government is treating its players. A new history is being written.

It takes 7 days for Delhi Police to register an FIR against Brij Bhushan who sexually assaulted us and did not even take 7 hours to register an FIR against us for conducting a peaceful protest. Has dictatorship started in this country? The whole world is watching how the government is treating its players.

— Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) May 28, 2023



I am very sad to see this: Neeraj Chopra

On the other hand, star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics, retweeted a video of Sakshi Malik and wrote, ‘I am very sad to see this. There should be a better way to deal with it. Neeraj Chopra has already given his support to the strike of wrestlers.

I am very sad to see this. There has to be a better way to deal with this. https://t.co/M2gzso4qjX

— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) May 28, 2023



The picket site at Jantar Mantar was evacuated

Thus, on the 36th day, the Delhi Police has vacated the picket site at Jantar Mantar from the wrestlers protesting demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Wrestlers’ mattresses, coolers, water pitchers etc. were taken away in vehicles. Only Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force personnel are deployed at the picket site. Media personnel were also not allowed to go inside here. Police say that on Sunday, 700 people were detained across Delhi, including 109 protesters at Jantar Mantar.

CSK vs GT Final: It will rain even today! So who will be the champion of IPL 2023, know here )Delhi Police