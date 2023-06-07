Wrestlers Protest: Government ready to hold talks with wrestlers, Anurag Thakur again sent an invitation for discussion

Wrestlers Protest: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh The protest of the wrestlers is going on demanding the arrest of. The wrestlers have definitely returned to their jobs but they have not separated from the movement. Meanwhile, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has called the protesting wrestlers for a meeting. The Union Minister said that the government is ready to negotiate on the demands of the wrestlers.

Government ready to hold discussions with wrestlers: Anurag Thakur

This statement of the Union Sports Minister has come at a time when wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat have returned to their railway jobs, continuing the protests of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Anurag Thakur tweeted on Wednesday and wrote, ‘The government is ready to discuss their issue with the wrestlers. I have once again invited the wrestlers for this.

The government is willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues. I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same.

— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) June 6, 2023



Let us tell you that Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat were protesting in Delhi since the beginning of this year for the removal and arrest of wrestling association chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

FIR against Brij Bhushan in these sections

Brij Bhushan against Sharan Singh Two FIRs have been registered in the case. In both the FIRs, complaints have been made under Section 354, Section 354D and Section 34 of the IPC. There is a provision of imprisonment of one to three years in this. In the first FIR, 6 wrestlers have made allegations.