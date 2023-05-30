Wrestlers Protest: Minor victim’s uncle came in front, said- Wrestlers are misleading our family

A wrestler claiming to be the uncle of the minor girl victim has hit out at the protesting wrestlers, saying they are misleading his family and Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh But using them to make allegations. Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan, the head of Wrestling Federation of India. Bajrang Punia And Sakshi Malik has accused him of sexually abusing seven female wrestlers, including a minor.

The age of the minor has been tampered with

The uncle claimed that the wrestlers were cheating and the age of his brother’s daughter had been changed to 16 years to misuse the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences). He said that the girl was born on 22 February 2004. He said that these wrestlers are using my family. I belong to the family of the minor girl whom they have described as a victim. She is my niece and I am her uncle.

Wrestlers are shedding crocodile tears

He said, ‘Some players from Punjab, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh are misleading my brother. They are shedding crocodile tears. We want justice. Why is Vinesh Phogat doing this? They misled my brother, can do anyone. Earlier they sat on dharna in January-February but the matter got complicated. He said that after this he used another trick and played the women’s card. Their aim is to arrest Brijbhushan by any means.

He claimed that he had inspired his niece to take up wrestling. He said that politicians and wrestlers are all playing ‘games’. He also said that nothing has happened to his niece. Here, the wrestlers have warned of fasting unto death at India Gate. The wrestlers had gone to Haridwar to immerse their medals in the Ganges, but farmer leader Naresh Tikait stopped them by convincing them.