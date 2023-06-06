Wrestlers Protest: Minor wrestler withdraws allegations against Brij Bhushan, police records new statement

Wrestlers Protest: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh The minor, the only one of the seven female wrestlers who have made two statements against her of sexual harassment and stalking, has withdrawn her allegations. The minor had recorded two statements in this regard. One in front of the police and the other in front of the magistrate. At the same time, the Delhi Police has recorded a new statement of the minor wrestler.

Police filed a new statement in the court

According to the report of ‘The Indian Express’, the 17-year-old victim has recorded a fresh statement before a magistrate under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Such statement is considered as evidence before the court. This statement may mean that it will be up to the court to decide whether the charges can be pursued or not and the trial will decide which statement under 164 takes priority.

The minor’s father had said this in the statement

According to the FIR lodged with the Delhi Police and reported by The Indian Express, the minor’s father had said that she was “completely disturbed and could not live peacefully now… the memory of the sexual assault by the accused (Brijbhushan Sharan Singh) haunted her”. Always bothers ‘. The complaint detailed that Singh “pretended to click a picture, grabbed her tightly, pulled her towards him, pressed her hard on her shoulder and then deliberately … stroked her breasts”.

FIR against Brij Bhushan in these sections

Two FIRs were registered against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after the statement of women wrestlers. Section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), at the Connaught Place police station against Brij Bhushan. A case was registered under 354D (stalking) and 34 (common intention), which can lead to a jail term of one to three years.