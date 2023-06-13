Wrestlers Protest: Screw stuck on Brij Bhushan’s arrest! Delhi Police asked for CCTV footage from 5 countries

The Delhi Police has sent notices to wrestling federations of five countries to the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Seeks information, CCTV footage related to allegations of sexual harassment by top Indian wrestlers against. The wrestlers, in their FIR dated April 21, alleged that they were harassed during tournaments in Indonesia, Bulgaria, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia and Kazakhstan.

Delhi Police statement

A senior Delhi Police officer said. “We had written to various federations within a week of registering the FIR and some of them have even replied. I don’t know why this issue is being raised again,”

Recorded statements of more than 200 people

This matter is arising when the Delhi Police is preparing to file a charge sheet in the court by June 15. Reportedly, the authorities have so far recorded statements of over 200 people – including the protesting wrestlers, coaches and referees. Police have also recorded statements of Bhushan’s associates in WFI

Brij Bhushan will not be arrested!

Let me tell you that, there is a big screw in this too. In fact, none of these notice-fed federations can provide information before June 15. While the Delhi Police has only a deadline of June 15 to file the report. After June 15, the details received from abroad can be filed in the supplementary charge sheet.

Delhi Police asks wrestlers to provide evidence

Reportedly, Delhi Police has asked two female wrestlers – including Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, also a BJP MP – to touch their breasts and abdomen on the pretext of checking their breath, photos, audio as evidence Have asked to provide more videos. Withdraw your allegations. On Sunday, four of the six female athletes provided audio and visual evidence to back up their allegations.

Farmers have been demonstrating since 23 April

The wrestlers – who have been protesting against Singh since April 23 – are demanding his arrest on charges of sexual harassment. The wrestlers called off their agitation on June 7 after getting assurance from Sports Minister Anurag Thakur that a charge sheet would be filed against Singh by June 15. Meanwhile, the protesting wrestlers have a feeling that the WFI chief will not be arrested any time soon.

Delhi Police took the woman wrestler to WFI office, then Brij Bhushan was also present in the same premises!