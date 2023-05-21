Wrestlers Protest: Wrestlers’ ultimatum over, Khap Mahapanchayat in Rohtak today, candle march at India Gate on 23rd

Wrestlers Protest at Jantar Mantar: A big update has come to light regarding the demonstration of wrestlers running at Jantar Mantar demanding the arrest of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. To take forward the movement of wrestlers, there will be a mahapanchayat of all khaps in Haryana on Sunday (May 21). Earlier, on May 7, a Khap Panchayat was held at the protest site. In which the Delhi Police and the Central Government were given an ultimatum of 15 days. On the other hand, the wrestlers have announced to take out a candle march at India Gate on completion of one month of dharna on 23rd April.

Wrestlers’ stern warning to the government

Let us tell you that many top wrestlers of India including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik have been protesting at Jantar Mantar for almost four weeks demanding the arrest of former WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan. The protesting wrestlers warned on Saturday that in the absence of any action from the government against Brij Bhushan Sharan, the khap panchayat may take such a decision, which may not be in the interest of the country.

Khap Mahapanchayat will be held in Rohtak

Khap Panchayat is also to be organized in Rohtak, in which one of Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat will go to Rohtak. In Rohtak, the people of the committee formed by the wrestlers and the head of the Khap Panchayat will be supporters. This meeting is to be held at 11 am and after that media will be interacted with. Vinesh Phogat said that ‘all the people who are coming in support will go to the Khap Panchayat. Our elders will decide further. That can be a huge decision. That will not be good for the country. If the Panchayat takes any big decision, then the country is going to be harmed because so many people are angry, if they do any work then the players are going to be harmed. Common people are also being harmed.

Candle March at India Gate on 23rd May

Olympic bronze medalist Bajrang Punia said that this is the first such case in the country, in which no action is being taken despite the POCSO case. On May 23 at 4 pm, we will take out a big candle march at India Gate. There is an appeal to the entire countrymen to participate in the candle march peacefully. There is a mahapanchayat on 21st May. In that, the elders will decide the outline of the movement.